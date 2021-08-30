The Walking Dead Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in “Acheron: Part 2”

✖

There are Easter eggs hidden inside the subway car where the survivors hunker down in The Walking Dead's "Acheron: Part 2." Spoilers for Season 11 Episode 2. Part one of the two-part premiere puts Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the group on the road to Meridian, where they should find enough food and supplies to stave off starvation a little longer. When a violent storm forces the group underground, Daryl (Norman Reedus) splits off through walker-teeming tunnels to find Dog, while Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) find themselves trapped together inside a train car surrounded by zombies that have already made a meal of one ill-fated group member.

Daryl's tunnel search turns up a detailed mural with warnings like "it comes for us all" and a blood-red message of "the truth lies." According to intel revealed on Talking Dead, the subway mural is inspired by "The Triumph of Death" by Pieter Bruegel the Elder and "The Garden of Earthly Delights" by Hieronymus Bosch.

(Bottom: "The Triumph of Death.")

After Negan leaves Maggie behind to die in "Acheron: Part 1," she makes her escape in "Part 2" by fighting off walkers before signaling her group by thumping a message from beneath the train: Morse code for "SOS." According to executive producer Denise Huth, Maggie might have learned this life-saving communication from the American Morse Code poster displayed in Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) home in Season 7.

(Photo: AMC Studios)

Inside the subway car are two advertisements, both referencing names familiar to fans of The Walking Dead. One is for "Duane Jones Whiskey," a brand of alcohol first seen as an Easter egg in the Season 10 episode "One More" and named after George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead actor Duane Jones. It's also the name of Morgan Jones' (Lennie James) late son (played by Adrian Kali Turner).

(Gorbelli Foods in "Live Bait" (top) and "Acheron: Part 2" (bottom). Photo: AMC Studios)

The second advertisement is for Gorbelli Foods Company, where David Chambler (Danny Vinson) — the father of Alexandria/Hilltop's Tara (Alanna Masterson) — worked until just before the onset of the zombie apocalypse. David's Gorbelli Foods delivery truck is parked outside the Chambler family's apartment building where they meet the Governor (David Morrissey) in the Season 4 episode "Live Bait."

"Acheron: Part 2" is available on AMC+. If you missed it, here's a full recap with spoilers.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

READ: TWD's Scott Gimple Addresses Daryl Dixon Morse Code Theory

READ: TWD Easter Egg Reveals Clues About Missing Character's Mysterious Past

READ: TWD Easter Egg Could Hint at Missing Character's Return in Season 11