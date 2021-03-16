The Walking Dead: A Captured Princess Panics in “Splinter” Sneak Peek

The pink-coated Princess (Paola Lazaro) copes through a panic attack in a sneak peek from the next new bonus episode of The Walking Dead. Princess, real name Juanita Sanchez, is the easily excitable survivor first encountered by Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) while en route from the Hilltop to Charleston, West Virginia — the rendezvous point for the group's meeting with Eugene's enigmatic radio pen pal Stephanie (Margot Bingham). But when the foursome made their way to a rail yard expecting to meet with call sign "Blue Weevil" in "A Certain Doom," they were captured by a unit of armored soldiers.

In the above sneak peek from "Splinter," premiering March 21 on AMC, Princess recites her state capitals while confined to a train car. She has flashes of her separation from Eugene, Ezekiel, and Yumiko, whose whereabouts make Princess anxious when she's interrogated and scrutinized by a stone-faced soldier.

As Princess plots her escape, she struggles with memories of her traumatic past and puts together a risky plan with Ezekiel's help. The episode, which resolves the months-long cliffhanger from the original season finale in October, is "just the tip of the iceberg" of what's to come from these Star Wars-looking soldiers in the super-sized final season.

"There's more characters within that group to meet, but we will start to get into them a bit, get a sense of their vibe, what they're about, through our characters' perspective," showrunner Angela Kang teased on a past episode of Talking Dead. "But there's so much more cool story to come in Season 11."

On the white-wearing armored soldiers — who belong to the biggest community we've seen yet on The Walking Dead — Kang said the uniform means these people have access to things our survivors do not.

"It tells you that this group is really formidable, they are organized, they have some access to the materials that you need to create in a uniform fashion, so that's really unlike some of the groups that we've seen," said Kang. "Because our groups have only been able to do things like that on a very limited basis, like [how] Eugene was only able to make a handful of perfect bullets. But these guys have a lot more going on."

New episodes of The Walking Dead extended Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC; the Final Season begins this summer.