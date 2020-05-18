The Walking Dead Fan Art Gives the Grimes Family Gruesome Deaths

✖

The Walking Dead fan art imagines Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and their son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) as victims of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers, who staked their territory by claiming multiple victims in Season 9 episode "The Calm Before." The penultimate episode of the season ended with Michonne, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Siddiq (Avi Nash) stumbling across the decapitated heads of ten victims — among them Enid (Katelyn Nacon), interim Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Carol and King Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) son Henry (Matt Lintz) — whose heads were gruesomely displayed on spikes at the Whisperer border.

An image created by artist @thewalkindeadss on Instagram adds the Grimes family to the lineup that originally included Ozzy (Angus Sampson) and Alek (Jason Kirkpatrick) of the Highwaymen, DJ (Matt Mangum) of Alexandria, former Sanctuary member Frankie (Elyse Nicole DuFour), and Hilltop residents Rodney (Joe Ando Hirsh), Addy (Kelley Mack) and Tammy Rose (Brett Butler).

In reality, Carl died in Season 8 episode 9, "Honor," taking his own life before succumbing to an incurable walker bite. Rick would go missing in Season 9 episode 5, "What Comes After," where Michonne and others witnessed his apparent death in a bridge explosion.

Both Rick and Michonne are still alive but no longer with the show, now part of stories set outside the television series but taking place in the wider Walking Dead Universe.

"Story-wise in this case, Alpha’s goal was to terrorize the communities and force them to comply with her rules," showrunner Angela Kang said in a post-episode interview in 2019. "So there’s a mix of strategic murders, with Tara, random with Enid, and vengeance-driven with Henry."

Carol would finally avenge Henry in Season 10 episode 12, "Walk With Us," where Alpha is lured into a trap and decapitated by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). It would later be revealed Carol freed Negan from jail with orders to infiltrate the Whisperers and bring her Alpha's head, which Carol would go on to place on a spike at the Whisperer border.

The Walking Dead next airs its postponed Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," sometime later this year.

