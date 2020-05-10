The Walking Dead Director Greg Nicotero Reveals What to Expect From Season 10 Finale

✖

The Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero teases an "exciting" and "fantastic" final episode of Season 10 when the currently postponed season finale can air as a special episode later this year. After the penultimate episode of the season, "The Tower," ended with Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his walker horde marching on the hospital tower hideout where the survivors are now trapped, audiences were left on a cliffhanger: Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and dozens of others are among those now surrounded by thousands of zombies — a perilous situation not everyone will survive.

"Listen, the episode's fantastic, wraps up a lot of great stuff from the season, and sets us up perfectly for next season," Nicotero told SYFY WIRE. "Corey Reed who wrote the script did a great job, and all the actors and everybody, so it'll be exciting times when people get the chance to see it."

Reed's credits include Season 5 episode "Four Walls and a Roof," where Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and company slaughtered the Terminus cannibals led by Gareth (Andrew J. West), doubling as the death episode for Bob Stookey (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.). Most recently, Reed penned Season 10 episode "Open Your Eyes," where Whisperer spy Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) murdered Siddiq (Avi Nash).

Showrunner Angela Kang was the first to reveal the episode — which also follows Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess (Paola Lazaro) on their mission to meet with a new community — would include a cliffhanger leading into Season 11.

"I think obviously things are going to come to some sort of a head with the Beta and his character. There has to be some sort of a resolution," Morgan recently told SiriusXM’s EW Live when previewing the season finale. "Whether that carries over to next season, I'll leave that open, because who knows. But we know he's coming to wipe everybody out with his zombie horde so hopefully we'll see that come to a head at some point. There has to be some sort of battle."

When the finale airs months from now, Morgan said, "It will be cool having a one-off, almost a Walking Dead movie in the middle of the season, I guess. So we're excited about that aspect of it."

Beyond the possible Beta versus Negan confrontation teased by Morgan, audiences can anticipate multiple deaths as well as the first appearance of a mysterious masked character and the return of Hilltop leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who will learn about the Whisperers in the opening minutes of "A Certain Doom."

The Walking Dead will air its Season 10 finale as a special episode on AMC later this year. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

