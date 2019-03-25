‘The Walking Dead’: Watch Devastating Whisperers’ Revenge Scene

The Walking Dead fans were left shocked and horrified Sunday when it was revealed Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers committed a gruesome act of war against the survivors, murdering Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Henry (Matt Lintz) and seven other allies before displaying their severed and reanimated heads on pikes marking Whisperer territory. The three deaths are the latest major casualties to reach The Walking Dead since the mid-season murder of Jesus (Tom Payne), who also fell victim to the Whisperers.

Included among the pike victims are recent adoptive mother Tammy (Brett Butler), Rodney (Joe Ando Hirsh) and Addy (Kelley Mack) of Hilltop, Highwaymen Ozzy (Angus Sampson) and Alek (Jason Kirkpatrick), former Savior DJ (Matt Mangum), and Frankie (Elyse Nicole DuFour), the redhead once counted among Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) "wives."

This lineup of victims is almost entirely exclusive to the show, which spared the lives of the fair-throwing King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and a pregnant Rosita (Christian Serratos), who were two of the more prominent victims slain in the comic books.

"We're all so inspired by the comics," showrunner Angela Kang said when explaining deviations from creator Robert Kirkman's source material during an appearance at PaleyFest in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Kirkman is such a master of the page-turner. You read it and it's like a juicy, juicy, just fun comic book to read. There's so many wonderful, iconic moments in the comics. Moments you get to and just say, 'Oh my God, I can't believe he just did that. I have to see this on screen!' As writers, as with any fans of the comics, we have those same responses. But with the show we have such a different array of characters and such different circumstances that it's never going to be exactly the comic, nor should it be. It's a different medium."

When bringing to screen such iconic moments as the reveal of the pike casualties, Kang and her team are more driven by evoking the same kind of feelings rather than the same outcome of the books.

"So what's really fun is to go, here's that amazing moment in the comic and here's how it made us feel," she said. "Now, how do we capture that feeling, even if the way you get to it is not literally the same way that the comic book got to it?"

