The Walking Dead Midseason Finale Trailer: [Spoiler] Is Gunning for Maggie

Warning: this story contains spoilers for “The Rotten Core” episode of The Walking Dead. “This fight that I’m in, it’s not gonna end until I end it,” says Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as she’s hunted by the last Reaper: Leah (Lynn Collins). Sunday’s “The Rotten Core” revealed Leah hijacked the Commonwealth’s shipment of missing military weapons, which Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) believed were stolen by Riverbend. With Leah gunning for Maggie after the Meridian massacre, and Hilltop harboring Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Riverbenders from Hornsby’s troopers, things get bloody in The Walking Dead‘s last-ever mid-season finale.

Watch Leah go rogue as Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) come under fire from the Commonwealth Army in the trailer for “Acts of God,” streaming April 3 on AMC+ and airing April 10 on AMC.

“We were always planning to bring Leah back, so we’d always intended for it to be this story of, ‘Here’s somebody who had good qualities, and yet things went pretty dark with them,’” showrunner Angela Kang said of the vengeful villain on TWD: Episode Insider. “Daryl, he’s a complicated character and he has different relationships with every single character that he encounters. And so we kind of thought, from Leah’s side of the story, I do think she actually really, really cared about Daryl.”

Daryl let Leah live after Maggie tried to kill her back at Meridian, but after what happened to the Reapers, Leah is “going to choose her team first,” Kang said. “That makes for a difficult situation for our heroes when she comes back.”

Reads AMC’s synopsis for the Season 11B finale, “In the very last mid-season finale for The Walking Dead, our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they’ve worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications. Meanwhile, Eugene and Max’s relationship deepens, but so does the trouble that is brewing inside the Commonwealth.”

After “Acts of God” on April 10, the three-part finale season of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with the final eight episodes later in 2022.

