The Walking Dead Final Season: First Eight Episode Titles Revealed

AMC Networks reveals titles of the first eight episodes of The Walking Dead Final Season: Part One. Returning August 22 on AMC with a two-part premiere scripted by executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang (episodes "A New Beginning," "Lines We Cross") and writer-producer Jim Barnes (episodes "A Certain Doom," "One More"), "Acheron: Part I" launches an expanded, 24-episode Season 11 to air across three parts before culminating in the series finale in late 2022. As part of AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11, which has so far seen the release of first-look photos and the Season 11A synopsis, the network unveils the titles of episodes 1101 - 1108:

Episode 1101: "Acheron: Part I"

Episode 1102: "Acheron: Part II"

Episode 1103: "Hunted"

Episode 1104: "Rendition"

Episode 1105: "Out of the Ashes"

Episode 1106: "On the Inside"

Episode 1107: "Promises Broken"

Episode 1108: "For Blood"

"Hunted" hints at the return of the Reapers, the human-hunting villains stalking Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and her new group the Wardens, while "For Blood" suggests a bloody finish in the mid-season 11 finale.

"The first episode is crazy. I cannot wait for people to see it," Scott Gimple, executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer, said recently when previewing "Acheron" Parts I and II. "It's big. It's very, very big. I don't want to say too much, but it's stuff we have never seen on the show. When Angela, the writer, started talking about it, I immediately got excited."

In the 153 episodes of The Walking Dead that have aired since 2010, the Season 11 premiere is "something we have not yet seen on the show," Gimple teased. "After the amount of episodes we've done, that's a pretty cool thing."

Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers. Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls. They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.