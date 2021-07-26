The Walking Dead Newcomer Michael James Shaw Breaks Silence on Season 11 Role
The Walking Dead series newcomer Michael James Shaw is speaking out for the first time about his Season 11 role as Mercer, an officer of the Commonwealth Army. The Blood & Treasure and Avengers: Infinity War actor joins the Final Season alongside just-announced series regulars Laila Robins (The Boys, The Blacklist) as Governor Pamela Milton and Josh Hamilton (Ray Donovan, 13 Reasons Why) as Lance Hornsby, both prominent figures of the Commonwealth: the new civilization home to the armored soldiers who have apprehended Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his traveling companions. The army's leader is Shaw's red-armored Mercer, a later addition to creator Robert Kirkman's comic book saga.
"For our comic book fans, they know there's a certain storyline coming that involves people like our fine character Mercer that's being played by Mike Shaw with great aplomb," tight-lipped showrunner Angela Kang said during a Season 11 San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel introducing Shaw.
Joining the super-sized Season 11 of The Walking Dead "has been a joy, especially coming off of last year," Shaw said. "This was a silver lining at the end of the tunnel. An awkward kid who loved to read comic books getting to step into the shoes of a really awesome comic book character is just a dream."
Details about the stoic soldier shown off in promotional materials, including Season 11A key art and the first trailer released at Comic-Con, are being kept under wraps. On playing a character well-known to comic book readers in his live-action debut, Shaw said with a laugh: "I was about to shit a brick."
"It was daunting, you know, stepping into this huge machine," said the newest Walking Dead series regular. "But there was a lot of love from the cast and crew, and they welcomed me with open arms. It was great to step into a family. It's a beautiful thing."
Along with the previously announced Margot Bingham (She's Gotta Have It, New Amsterdam), Ritchie Coster (Happy!, Shades of Blue) joins in a role that is TBA.
The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 15 on AMC+ and August 22 at 9/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.