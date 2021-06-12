The Walking Dead Final Season First-Look Photos Released

✖

The women of The Walking Dead team up and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) gets back into the swing of things in first-look photos from Season 11. The new photos show Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rosita (Christian Serratos), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) in a hangar surrounded by walkers dressed in combat uniforms, possibly revealing a connection to the military munchers that Daryl (Norman Reedus) fought back in the woods in the extended Season 10 episode "Diverged." Speaking of walker-filled woods, Negan takes a swing at a denim deadie with a crowbar after burning his beloved baseball bat Lucille in "Here's Negan."

"The first episode is crazy. I cannot wait for people to see it," Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple said of the Final Season premiere during a TWDUniverse on Twitch stream. "It's big. It's very, very big. I don't want to say too much, but it's stuff we have never seen on the show. When Angela [Kang, showrunner], the writer, started talking about it, I immediately got excited."

"It's something we have not yet seen on the show. After the amount of episodes we've done [153], that's a pretty cool thing," Gimple added.

When announcing the super-sized season premiere airing August 22 on AMC, Gimple said the expanded Final Season starts with "eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe." The Walking Dead has 24 episodes left to air before the series finale in 2022.

"Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever," Kang teased after the April season finale of the extended Season 10. "The stakes will be high — we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."

AMC also revealed The Walking Dead: Origins, a series of specials exploring the journeys of Daryl, Maggie, Negan, and Carol, will air only on AMC+ in the lead up to Season 11. Origins airs the first of four episodes, "Daryl's Story," on Thursday, July 15, and runs through August 5.

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, on AMC.