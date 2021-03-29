The Walking Dead: Listen to the Song That Plays at the End of “Diverged”

Listen to the song that plays when Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) reunite in Sunday's The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 21, "Diverged." After their fight earlier in the extended tenth season, where Daryl blamed Carol's reckless vendetta against Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) for Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) disappearance, the two survivors are at the lowest point in their friendship. When they go their separate ways at a fork in the road, Daryl stays out in the woods to search for tools while Carol returns to Alexandria to fix things that have been broken.

After busting down a wall in search of a pest, Carol gets a pick-me-up when Jerry (Cooper Andrews) tells her something King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) would say: "'A friend is someone who thinks you're perfect even if everyone else thinks you're broken.'"

"What if you really are broken?" Carol asks. "What if your best friend just realized it a whole lot later than everyone else did?"

The song that plays when Daryl returns to Alexandria is "No Worries" by Amateur Blonde, which you can listen to in full via the lyric video above. The song is now available to own through Amateur Blonde's website and wherever music is sold.

Daryl and Carol still have some mending to do before they hit the road in their untitled spin-off planned for release in 2023. The new series from showrunner Angela Kang follows the 24-episode final season of The Walking Dead that launches this summer and airs through 2022.

"In the particular place that they're at now, it feels pretty far away from where they would have to be in order to go off into their spinoff, but it's part of their ongoing story," Kang told Den of Geek. "We've got kind of a long runway to do it because we have 24 episodes ahead in Season 11."

On the extended Season 10 episodes "Find Me" and "Diverged," Kang added, "We felt like we needed to kind of pay off some of the emotional territory we explore with them in Season 10, where they were sometimes at odds, there were some dark moments, and things were hard. They are so close and sometimes there are really painful confrontations to be had when that's the case. It's all part of the roller coaster of emotions those two will go through together over time."

The Walking Dead Season 10C concludes next week with "Here's Negan," the anticipated Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) prequel episode premiering Sunday, April 4.