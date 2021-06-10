The Walking Dead: Origins Announced by AMC

AMC Networks announces The Walking Dead: Origins, a series of specials exploring the journeys of four fan-favorite characters before they return in the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead premiering August 22 on AMC. The four-episode Origins "charts the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and features new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, interwoven with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far," according to an official synopsis for the specials spotlighting Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The Walking Dead: Origins airs exclusively on AMC+ beginning Thursday, July 15, with "Daryl's Story." Next is "Maggie's Story" on July 22, "Negan's Story" on July 29, and "Carol's Story" on August 5.

Each episode will release alongside an exclusive sneak peek from the 24-episode Season 11 and a special "Best Of" collection featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character. The Walking Dead: Origins is the first reveal from AMC's "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11," a countdown that will bring photos, trailers, and other reveals on Thursdays before the final season premiere of The Walking Dead.

Origins joins a lineup of Walking Dead Universe content on AMC+ that includes The Walking Dead: Episode Diaries, taking viewers behind-the-scenes of Season 10, Fear the Walking Dead: Episode Diaries, presented with new behind-the-scenes content from Season 6, the Chris Hardwick-hosted after-show Talking Dead, at-home chat show Friday Night In with the Morgans, hosted by Walking Dead actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan, and complete ad-free seasons of The Walking Dead Season 10, Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, and the first season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, on AMC.