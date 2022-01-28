The Walking Dead Final Season Part 2 Teaser: “We Finish Together”

“No matter what we faced or who we’ve lost. Whatever happens, we finish together,” say the survivors of The Walking Dead in a teaser for Part 2 of the three-part Final Season. Returning with these next eight of a final 16 episodes on February 20, The Walking Dead’s endgame continues when Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are pushed to the point of no return. Every moment has led to this: watch the new Season 11B teaser below.

As Alexandria fights for their survival against the Reapers, their mission to Meridian putting them in the crosshairs of Daryl’s former flame Leah (Lynn Collins), our heroes are forced to make life-or-death decisions in Feb. 20 premiere “No Other Way.” At this critical turning point in the three-part finale season, the world of The Walking Dead expands once again when some survivors decide to join Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and company within the walls of the Commonwealth.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing where we’re going. We did the first 10 episodes kind of in one direction, and that involved Maggie’s story mostly and us trying to deal with what’s going on with that as a group,” Reedus previously told ComicBook of the finale season’s twisty new direction. “And then all of a sudden, we did a 180, and now it’s kind of like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory all of a sudden. It’s completely different. We’re all doing The Exorcist right now, all of our heads are spinning in a circle.”

“Yeah, we’re all Linda Blair right now,” Reedus laughed. “I mean, things go from a black and white Western to a technicolor Willy Wonka film like that, and it’s crazy.”

In the second part of the Final Season Trilogy to conclude later this year, “The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 premieres Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC.

