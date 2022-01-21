The Walking Dead Has Time Jumps Coming in Season 11B

Time flashes forward when The Walking Dead returns February 20 on AMC. Part 1 of the three-part Final Season put Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on the road to Meridian — the last hope to save a starving Alexandria in the aftermath of the destructive Whisperer War — while Eugene (Josh McDermitt) mounted his own rescue mission inside the walls of the Commonwealth. Only days have passed since Daryl and Maggie’s eight-episode trip to D.C. to start Season 11, which will hit the fast forward button in Part 2.

February premiere “No Other Way” continues where October’s “For Blood” cliffhanger left off: with Maggie, Daryl, Negan, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) under fire from Reapers leader Leah (Lynn Collins). But time skips are coming to Season 11B, and a passage of time will welcome some Alexandrians into the Commonwealth.

Reads the official AMC synopsis for “New Haunts,” the February 27 episode of Season 11B, “Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends.”

Season 10 confirmed the Walking Dead timeline with a title card placing the flashbacks of “Here’s Negan” in 2010 and the present-day Season 11 in 2022. In Season 9, showrunner Angela Kang jumped The Walking Dead 18 months forward after the Savior War; the series had its lengthiest skip ever when another six years passed after the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

In these next eight episodes of The Final Season Trilogy, “The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them,” reads the official AMC synopsis. “Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 premieres Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC. New episodes will continue to be available one week early beginning February 13 on AMC+.



