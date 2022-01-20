The Walking Dead Final Season Part 2 Synopsis: The Rotten Core

The rotten core of the Commonwealth is hinted at in the official synopsis for Part 2 of The Walking Dead: The Final Season. The first trailer for Season 11B brings Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and more refugee Alexandrians into the seemingly idyllic new community, an advanced civilization discovered by Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) expedition during The Whisperer War. While some migrate to the post-apocalyptic utopia, welcomed by the dapper ambassador Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), others will find themselves at odds with the New World Order under the governorship of career politician Pamela Milton (series newcomer Laila Robins).

In the second part of the Final Season Trilogy, “The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them,” reads the official AMC synopsis. “Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

Picking up immediately after the cliffhanger that ended October’s explosive Part 1 finale, The Walking Dead returns with Part 2 premiere “No Other Way.” The episode is scripted by Walking Dead writer-producer Corey Reed and directed by series newcomer Jon Amiel (Outsiders, AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire).

Reads the synopsis for Episode 11×09, airing February 20, “Hellfire rains down on those at Meridian as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. At home in Alexandria, the violent rainstorm rages on as walkers continue to pour in, threatening everyone’s safety, including Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway).”

In Episode 11×10, “New Haunts,” airing February 27, “Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends.” Amiel directs from a teleplay penned by Magali Lozano.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 premieres Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC. New episodes will continue to be available one week early on AMC+ beginning February 13.



