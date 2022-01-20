The Walking Dead bakes up the first batch of images from Part 2 of the Final Season, showing Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) caking it until they make it at the Commonwealth. Ravaged by Beta’s (Ryan Hurst) walker horde in Season 10 and battered by a violent storm in Season 11, Alexandria is crumbling. Struggling to survive in the wake of The Whisperer War — and an ongoing food fight with Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers — the Alexandrians are assimilating into the advanced community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Look at the flours: Carol’s cookies are back on the menu!

New images from Season 11B put Daryl to work as a [spoiler] and Carol as a baker at Elodie’s Treats, the sweets shop previously operated by Yumiko’s (Eleanor Matsuura) long-lost brother Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also pictured: Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), left bloodied after joining Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on the mission to Meridian;Mercer (Michael James Shaw), the red-armored general of the Commonwealth Army; and Governor Milton (Robins), the aristocratic leader of the Commonwealth.

In these next eight episodes of Part 2 (of 3), “The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

See the new images in the gallery below.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 premieres Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for The Walking Dead Universe coverage all season long.

Cooking With Carol

Daryl’s Dirty Work

New World Order

The Governor

The Road Back