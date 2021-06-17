The Walking Dead Season 11A Synopsis: Struggle, Starvation, and Survival
AMC Networks releases the synopsis for The Walking Dead: Final Season Part 1, revealing the struggle facing the survivors in these first eight episodes premiering August 22 on AMC. Now more than a decade into the zombie apocalypse, what's left of the survivors are living behind the walls of Alexandria after the fall of the Kingdom in Season 9 and the burning of the Hilltop colony in Season 10. Alexandria is on the verge of collapse in the wake of the Whisperer War, which ended only after a vengeful Beta (Ryan Hurst) let loose Alpha's (Samantha Morton) walker horde inside the Alexandria Safe-Zone.
Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are reunited with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) — who returned to Alexandria with her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) and their road-weary new group in the extended Season 10 — and must co-exist behind the same walls with ex-villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).
Elsewhere, an expedition led by Eugene (Josh McDermitt) to discover a new community continues with King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) as prisoners of the white-armored soldiers who apprehended the group in Charleston, West Virginia.
The official synopsis, released alongside four new photos Thursday as part of AMC’s "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" of The Walking Dead, is below:
Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.
Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.
They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own.
Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.
Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, Dan Fogler, and Paola Lazaro also star, with Margot Bingham (Stephanie) and Michael James Shaw (Mercer) joining the cast for the Epic Final Season. Parts 2 and Part 3 of the 24-episode expanded Season 11 will air in 2022.
The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, on AMC.