The Walking Dead Season 11A Synopsis: Struggle, Starvation, and Survival

AMC Networks releases the synopsis for The Walking Dead: Final Season Part 1, revealing the struggle facing the survivors in these first eight episodes premiering August 22 on AMC. Now more than a decade into the zombie apocalypse, what's left of the survivors are living behind the walls of Alexandria after the fall of the Kingdom in Season 9 and the burning of the Hilltop colony in Season 10. Alexandria is on the verge of collapse in the wake of the Whisperer War, which ended only after a vengeful Beta (Ryan Hurst) let loose Alpha's (Samantha Morton) walker horde inside the Alexandria Safe-Zone.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are reunited with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) — who returned to Alexandria with her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) and their road-weary new group in the extended Season 10 — and must co-exist behind the same walls with ex-villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Elsewhere, an expedition led by Eugene (Josh McDermitt) to discover a new community continues with King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) as prisoners of the white-armored soldiers who apprehended the group in Charleston, West Virginia.

The official synopsis, released alongside four new photos Thursday as part of AMC’s "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" of The Walking Dead, is below: