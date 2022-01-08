Who — or what — will be found when The Walking Dead returns? A cryptic promo for Part 2 of the Final Season puts an old photo of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) on the Wall of the Lost: a notice board for missing persons hoped to be located by survivors of the Commonwealth community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). This season saw Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) reunite with her long-lost brother, Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale), after seeing her picture posted on the wall of lost loved ones gone missing in the 12 years since the start of the zombie apocalypse.

Watch the new promo below.

“Daryl’s come a long way since the beginning,” reads a caption on the promo tweeted out by AMC. It’s a journey that was retold in The Walking Dead: Origins – Daryl’s Story, and one that will continue when Daryl tries to avoid going to war with former flame Leah (Lynn Collins) over Meridian.

Last we saw him, Daryl was under fire from the hwacha as Leah fired hundreds of rocket-powered arrows on the battlefield where Pope (Ritchie Coster) went to war with Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Feeling betrayed by the undercover Daryl, Leah’s first command as the new leader of the Reapers: turn the weapon against his allies Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Elijah (Okea-Eme Akwari), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to end Part 1.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing where we’re going,” Reedus previously told ComicBook of the expanded, 24-episode Final Season ending later in 2022. “We did the first 10 episodes kind of in one direction, and that involved Maggie’s story mostly, and us trying to deal with what’s going on with that as a group. And then all of a sudden, we did a one-eighty, and now it’s kind of like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory all of a sudden.”

When Daryl and the Alexandrians encounter the Commonwealth group discovered by Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his traveling companions in these next eight episodes, Reedus reaffirmed, “Things go from a black and white western to a technicolor Willy Wonka film like that, and it’s crazy.”

Season 11 of The Walking Dead returns with new episodes Sunday, February 20 on AMC.