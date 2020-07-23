The Walking Dead Universe Unveils Star-Studded TWD Family Hangout

✖

The Walking Dead family of stars will gather during virtual Comic-Con weekend for a special hangout and Q&A hosted by frequent Talking Dead guest and Walking Dead super-fan Yvette Nicole Brown. Bringing together 30 cast members from the AMC Networks family of zombie shows — The Walking Dead, spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, and incoming limited event series The Walking Dead: World Beyond — The Walking Dead Universe Family Hangout streams Saturday on YouTube and takes place after all three shows hold their panel presentations during this year's online-only Comic-Con@Home event on Friday, July 24, from the comfort of viewers' homes.

The Walking Dead Universe Family Hangout features Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cailey Fleming, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cassady McClincy, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Paola Lázaro, and Lauren Ridloff ahead of their appearance in the still-unaired Season 10 finale. The cast mates will also be joined by recent series sendoff Samantha Morton, who played Whisperer leader Alpha.

From Fear, stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Danay García, Maggie Grace, Alexa Nisenson and Karen David will be joined by series newcomers Christine Evangelista and Zoe Colletti, both set to make their Fear debuts in its coming sixth season.

Lastly, the hangout welcomes the newest Walking Dead Universe family members from the main cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, including Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru and Julia Ormond.

All three zombie apocalypse series experienced various stages of pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, which derailed plans for more than 40 consecutive weeks of Walking Dead Universe content on AMC. The tenth season of The Walking Dead was scheduled to conclude Sunday, April 12, followed by the series premiere of World Beyond; the air dates of both those long-delayed episodes will be announced Friday during Comic-Con, where the stars of their respective series will participate in free-to-attend virtual panels.

"Like everyone else, once we're given the all clear, we're ready to roar back. Just like with everybody else, it's this weird moment of pause," Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, told The Hollywood Reporter in March. "There are so many people who work on these shows. Between the three shows, we're talking about [numbering] in the thousands. We want everyone safe and healthy. That's the deal. We all have to pull together to make sure everyone is safe and healthy."

