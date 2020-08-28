The Boys Season 3: Coronavirus Could Derail Jeffrey Dean Morgan Casting

✖

Since Supernatural creator Eric Kripke became attached to Amazon Prime's adaptation of The Boys, fans have been wondering when he's going to bring some of the cast from The CW series over to play a character. It was recently confirmed that none other than Jensen Ackles will join the third season as a new supe character named Soldier Boy, but what about his Supernatural father Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Kripke has been teasing wanting to bring JDM into the series for quite some time, but in a new interview reveals that scheduling conflicts and perhaps the coronavirus could prevent that from happening.

“I will caution everybody that COVID could really screw that up, because he’s a regular on another show," Kripke told Games Radar. "He is on The Walking Dead, so he can only come up for a couple of days. If there’s still a two-week quarantine between Canada and the United States, that renders that impossible. Of the many things COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan cameo or a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role may be one of them. But if the quarantine is removed and a couple of things break our way? Then yeah, we’ll try to figure it out.”

Kripke also revealed that the writing process for the series is for the team to look at the headlines and pull from reality, so viewers can expect a somewhat COVID-inspired storyline in season three but perhaps not a pandemic explicit narrative.

“I can tell that season three, without being specifically about COVID— we’re having a lot of conversations about the government response to COVID here in the States," Kripke said. "And my guess is, you’ll see that metaphorically show up in one way or another in season three. It’s a fortunate opportunity for me to have a show that I can, you know, talk about the world. I have a place to put all my frustration.”

The third season of The Boys has already been ordered by Amazon Prime Video, who confirmed the news during Comic-Con at Home some weeks before the show's second season premiere. Season two of The Boys will premiere its first three episodes on September 4th with the remaining five episodes premiering weekly afterward.

Since it's unclear when the series will even be able to film its third season, resulting in the cast for the series releasing a a dire warning for those eager to see their adventures continue: Wear a mask.

