✖

Amazon's The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has now confirmed the rumor that the show is courting The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan to join the season 3 cast. That is a fulfillment of a casting campaign that began last year, when Morgan made a public post about wanting to join The Boys, only to have Kripke respond that he could write Morgan into season 3. When asked whether things have progressed with Morgan's The Boys casting, Kripke responded that indeed that ball has gotten rolling, as he and Morgan are "texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show."

Here's the full quote from Eric Kripke to Collider, regarding casting Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boys season 3:

"I absolutely have. There’s one role we’re already talking about. He has to, uh, we have to like coordinate. Because you know, he’s on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we’re talking about. But we are, just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don’t think it’s a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we’re both talking about it."

Indeed, Jeffrey Dean Morgan still has a commitment to The Walking Dead, where he has become a breakout star playing Negan, the gleefully psychotic fascist leader of a dystopian clan known as The Saviors. The comic book version of Negan became a major fan-favorite, and Morgan took the role and ran with it, making the character a mainstream breakthrough success. That's just one more esteemed knot on JDM's belt, to go alongside his portrayal of The Comedian in Zack Snyder's Watchmen, and his heartbreaking role as Denny on Grey's Anatomy.

Having Morgan join The Boys would be ironic; the actor was the star of the 2010 comic book movie The Losers, in which he played a Billy Butcher-style leader of CIA special-ops team that's been disavowed and left for dead. That movie was a flop, but propelled actors like Morgan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, and Idris Elba toward the comic book movie/TV roles that would eventually change their respective careers.

For fans of The Boys: we want to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Karl Urban trading barbs onscreen, for sure.

The Boys Season Two will debut September 4th. In a big change, The Boys will air weekly after dropping 3 episodes in one binge-block to kick the season off. The Boys season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.