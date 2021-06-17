The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022

✖

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel announced Thursday. Reedus is among the 38 new honorees chosen from hundreds of nominations and joins The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd, who received a star on the iconic Walk of Fame in a ceremony attended by Reedus and several of his co-stars in 2012, as the second TWD alum to receive their star on "the world's most famous walkway."

"The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," Chair and Walk-of-Famer Ellen K said in a statement Thursday. "The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

"You all are so cool thank u for all the messages that star is yours as much as mine. Forever grateful to all of you," Reedus tweeted Thursday. "Who woulda thought."

In addition to his starring role as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, where Reedus has portrayed the fan-favorite zombie apocalypse survivor since its first season in 2010, Reedus' television credits include roles in Charmed, Masters of Horror, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Reedus also hosts and produces AMC's unscripted travel series, Ride with Norman Reedus, and next produces a television adaptation of Russ Meyers’ Faster Pussycat, Kill! Kill! for the network via his Bigbaldhead Productions.

Reedus is part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 in the category of television, joining Byron Allen (producer), Greg Berlanti (producer), Ricky Gervais (The Office, Derek), Peter Krause (Sports Night, Six Feet Under), Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), Holly Robinson-Peete (21 Jump Street, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper), Tracee Ellis Ross (Girlfriends, Black-ish), Jean Smart (Frasier, Samantha Who?), Ming-Na Wen (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, The Mandalorian), and Kenan Thompson (Kenan & Kel, Saturday Night Live).

Reedus returns as Daryl in the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, premiering August 22 on AMC, and will reprise the role opposite his longtime co-star Melissa McBride in the untitled Daryl & Carol spin-off scheduled for release in 2023 on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. Photo credit: The Associated Press