The Walking Dead: Origins Series Poster Released

✖

The Walking Dead goes back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in The Walking Dead: Origins, a series of four specials airing in the lead-up to Season 11. Previously announced as part of AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the recap specials explore the journeys of four fan-favorite characters — Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride) — by "charting the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character," according to the official Origins synopsis.

AMC describes Origins as an "in-depth exploration" of Daryl, Maggie, Negan, and Carol with "new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, interwoven with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far." Accompanying each episode of Origins is an exclusive sneak peek of Season 11 and The Best of The Walking Dead, a collection of episodes spotlighting fan-favorite TWD characters.

(Photo: AMC Networks)

The Best of The Walking Dead premieres Thursdays only on AMC+, beginning with "Best of Morgan" on July 8; it's followed by "Best of Daryl" on July 15, "Best of Maggie" on July 22, "Best of Negan" on July 29, and "Best of Carol" on August 5.

The Walking Dead: Origins premieres Thursdays only on AMC+, beginning with "Daryl's Story" on July 15; it's followed by "Maggie's Story" on July 22, "Negan's Story" on July 29, and "Carol's Story" on August 5.

The Walking Dead: Origins is exclusive to the AMC+ streaming service and premieres as part of the Comic-Con on AMC+ package, which "invites genre-loving fans to celebrate San Diego Comic-Con all month long with a selection of favorite series, specials and films," according to a press release. Included in the Comic-Con celebration: the Joe Manganiello-starring exclusive movie Archenemy, AMC+ Original stop-motion animated series Ultra City Smiths, and Comic-Con panels featuring the cast and crew of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which are available to stream starting July 25.

All 22 episodes of The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 are leaving AMC+ for Netflix in July. The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.