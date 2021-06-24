The Walking Dead Season 10 Sets Netflix Release Date Ahead of Season 11 Premiere

✖

All 22 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 are coming to Netflix in July — just in time to catch up before the two-part premiere of Season 11A airing August 22 on AMC. The extended Season 10, which includes the six bonus episodes that aired as an addendum to the season, joins the first nine seasons of The Walking Dead already available on the streamer beginning Saturday, July 26. The tenth season of the zombie drama is among the many new movie and television titles releasing on Netflix in July 2021 but will be leaving AMC's own streaming service, AMC+, on July 1.

ComicBook.com calls Season 10 "bigger, better, and scarier," with the addition of the six bonus episodes that are "unlike anything The Walking Dead has ever done before." After ending the Whisperer War in "A Certain Doom," TWD returned with an extension to the season that culminated in "Here's Negan," a revelatory origin story for Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The synopsis for Season 10 reads:

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead, the Whisperers are seemingly a fight the survivors cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

The synopsis for the six-episode extended Season 10 reads:

Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed, and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde. In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

Season 10 of The Walking Dead is streaming until July 1 on AMC+ and arrives July 26 on Netflix. The complete 22-episode Season 10 is available to own on Blu-ray and DVD on July 10.

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.