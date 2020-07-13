The Walking Dead Star Emily Kinney Is “Totally Open” to Bringing Back Beth Greene

✖

Former Walking Dead star Emily Kinney is "totally open" to reprising her role as Beth Greene, the singing farm girl killed off in the show's fifth season. The half-sister of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the youngest daughter of the late Hershel (Scott Wilson) — who returned to The Walking Dead when he appeared as a hallucination dreamed up by a gravely wounded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in his final episode — Beth was shot and killed by ex-cop Dawn (Christine Woods) in the fifth season's mid-season finale, "Coda." Kinney appeared in the following episode, "What Happened and What's Going On," when a vision of Beth helped comfort the dying Tyreese (Chad Coleman).

"I mean, I did get shot in the head," Kinney said with a laugh when asked about a potential return on Tommy DiDario's Let's Stay Together. "But I mean, I loved the show, I loved working on it. It makes me so happy to be a part of it, I'm very proud of being a part of that show. So it's not out of [the question] … if there was some way, sure."

Kinney was involved with the tenth season of The Walking Dead when she penned a song performed by Beta (Ryan Hurst), one of the flesh-wearing Whisperers exposed as a famed country music artist pre-apocalypse. The actress and singer-songwriter previously confirmed showrunner Angela Kang reached out to incorporate Kinney's music as an Easter egg that first appeared when Magna (Nadia Hilker) listened to a record secretly performed by Beta.

"It's been fun to be a part of the show in other ways," Kinney said. Adding she's "totally open to it," Kinney is not actively pursuing a return to The Walking Dead. "I'm also happy to keep moving," she said.

Kinney also revealed she expects new album The Supporting Character to release this summer.

Beth's older sister Maggie will appear in Season 10 for the first time in its forthcoming season finale, "A Certain Doom," after spending time away helping Hilltop benefactor Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) with a new community.

When she returns in the opening minutes of the season finale, Maggie unearths a letter from Carol (Melissa McBride) warning her about the since-killed Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers, an enemy group responsible for the slayings of close friends Jesus (Tom Payne), Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Enid (Katelyn Nacon).

The Walking Dead airs its Season 10 finale as a special episode on AMC later this year. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

