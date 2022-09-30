The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes' Full Name Revealed

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) has been called many names on The Walking Dead: "Sheriff." "Cowboy." "Officer Friendly." "Rick the Prick." (That's a Negan-ism.) But there's a question fans haven't asked: what is Rick Grimes' real name? AMC Networks and collectors marketplace Goldin are auctioning over 100 production-used props from The Walking Dead, including the Grimes family photo album, as seen on the show's first season episode "Tell It to the Frogs." Included in the prop lot are more than 30 Grimes family pictures of Rick, his wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), their son Carl (Chandler Riggs), and Carl's handwritten goodbye letter to Rick from Season 8.

As pointed out by fans on Twitter, the prop collection includes Rick's degree of Bachelor of Criminal Justice at Georgia Central University. The diploma reveals Rick's full name: Richard D. Grimes.

It has been officially CONFIRMED that Rick Grimes' full name is "Richard D. Grimes"! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BhhMevVF2W — 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 (@lovesriick) September 27, 2022

Bidding is now open on the production-used Grimes family photo album and dozens of iconic props, including weapons and accessories used by Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and many more. Take a closer look at the Grimes heirlooms below.

"As The Walking Dead builds to its epic finale, and before the next chapter of The Walking Dead Universe begins, AMC wanted to celebrate this landmark moment with our millions of fans who have made it all possible," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games at AMC, upon opening the auction on September 27th. "We are thrilled to partner with Goldin to give our fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take home a piece of this cherished series for themselves."

Said Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin, "We're honored to handle the sale of these iconic items from the world-famous franchise that people around the world have fallen in love with over the years. The Walking Dead is one of the great seminal television programs that has been appointment viewing for years and we're thrilled to be able to connect fans of the show to the memories that these items are tied to."

After exiting the AMC zombie drama during its ninth season in 2018, Lincoln returns as Rick Grimes in a spinoff TV series that was originally planned as a feature film trilogy.

"There's going to be six episodes on AMC+ airing in 2023, so next year there's going to be a lot more to talk about," Lincoln said on stage at San Diego Comic-Con in July. "I personally can't wait to get my cowboys boots back on and get the band back together."

Created and executive produced by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, the Walking Dead spinoff show reunites Lincoln and former co-star Gurira, also returning to TWD Universe to reprise her role as Michonne. The untitled Rick/Michonne series is slated to premiere in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead returns with its final eight episodes Sunday, October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.

