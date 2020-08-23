The Walking Dead Season 1: Beginnings Announced by AMC
The Walking Dead is going back to where it all started with Season 1: Beginnings, a one-night marathon featuring back-to-back airings of the zombie drama's six-episode first season. The inaugural season developed by then-showrunner Frank Darabont follows sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who wakes from a coma two months after the onset of the zombie apocalypse. Discovering the dead reanimate as flesh-hungry corpses called "walkers" after the outbreak of a mysterious virus, Rick sets off in search of his missing family before becoming the de facto leader of a group of survivors outside of Atlanta.
The Walking Dead Season 1: Beginnings marathon starts at 6/5c on Sunday, August 30, on AMC. "Days Gone Bye," "Guts," "Tell It to the Frogs," "Vatos," "Wildfire," and "TS-19" will air consecutively through 12:51 am.
Ahead of the long-delayed Season 10 finale premiering October 4, AMC Networks will re-run episodes from the new season starting Sunday, September 6. The first ten episodes from The Walking Dead Season 10 will air as part of an encore marathon from 11:57 am until 11:10 pm PT on September 6, with the remaining episodes of the current season airing twice a night on Sundays starting with S10E11, "Morning Star," on September 13 at 9:00 pm.
The Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," arrives on AMC nearly six months after its intended airdate on October 4, followed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. New episodes of the spinoff will air alongside the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead starting Sunday, October 11.
TWD's Season 1: Beginnings marathon joins the previously announced schedule of Walking Dead Universe programming airing through the rest of 2020. The full schedule continues below:
Season 1 Episode 1: "Days Gone Bye" 6:00 PM
Rick searches for his family after emerging from a coma; Morgan and Duane help teach Rick the new rules for survival.
Season 1 Episode 2: "Guts" 7:36 PM
Rick unknowingly causes a group of survivors to be trapped by walkers; Rick must confront an enemy.
Season 1 Episode 3: "Tell It to the Frogs" 8:39 PM
Rick goes back to Atlanta to save a man's life; Lori and Shane deal with a surprise.
Season 1 Episode 4: "Vatos" 9:42 PM
Another group of survivors jeopardizes Rick's mission to Atlanta; Jim becomes unhinged at camp.
Season 1 Episode 5: "Wildfire" 10:45 PM
Rick leads the group to the CDC hoping to cure an infected Jim, who must make a terrible life-and-death decision.
Season 1 Episode 6: "TS-19" 11:48 PM
Rick and the group are allowed into the CDC by a strange doctor; all is not what it seems in their newfound haven.
