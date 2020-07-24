The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Premiere Date Announced at Comic-Con 2020

✖

AMC Networks sets The Walking Dead Season 10 finale for October after the long-delayed episode was unable to meet its originally scheduled April 12 premiere. The Greg Nicotero-directed "A Certain Doom" was postponed indefinitely when post-production work on the special effects-heavy Season 10 finale could not be completed amid industry wide shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Audiences were left in suspense when "The Tower," aired April 5 as the interim season closer, ended on a major cliffhanger when the show's roster of hero survivors were swarmed and trapped by an overwhelming walker horde unleashed by Beta (Ryan Hurst) of the Whisperers.

The Walking Dead Season 10 will now conclude Sunday, October 4 on AMC, the network announced Friday during the show's virtual Comic-Con@Home panel.

"It's one of my favorite episodes of the season," Nicotero previously told FANDOM. "What's great about our show, and what Angela [Kang, showrunner] has done so well, is really kept the momentum of the story moving forward. Where we last left everyone was that Beta and the horde was surrounding the tower, and the finale picks up right where we left off."

Trapped by the "giant, massive" army of "thousands of zombies surrounding where they're safe," the heroes put together an escape plan: Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Luke (Dan Fogler) are among those seen using walker blood or fleshy Whisperer masks to camouflage themselves from the undead in the episode's trailer, while Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) could recruit help in the form of the mysterious masked person who arrives just as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) returns to Virginia.

"There's a lot of character storylines that are [addressed] — you get little bits of information here, here, here, and you want to end that chapter and start the next chapter in the finale. We address lots of stuff with Daryl, lots of stuff with Negan, lots of stuff with Beta, lots of stuff with Carol," Nicotero said, adding Maggie's return "tees us up so well for Season 11 that it's a little agonizing for me to not be able to talk about it."

"Because the last two minutes of the finale," Nicotero teased, "people's jaws are gonna drop."

For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.