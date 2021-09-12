The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4: “Rendition”

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog reconnect with a familiar face when The Walking Dead unmasks the Reapers in “Rendition.” The Dixons were on a mission to Meridian with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when the Reapers attacked the group on the road in “Acheron: PArt 2,” scattering the survivors hunted down by the skull-masked killers in “Hunted.” In Season 11 Episode 4, streaming now on AMC+ and premiering tonight at 9/8c on AMC, Meridian is revealed when Daryl suffers the wrath of Pope (Ritchie Coster), the newest villain out for blood on The Walking Dead.

“There’s a leader of that group, a guy named Pope who was mentioned in the little mini-episodes we did during COVID. And that guy is a really good character,” Reedus told EW of the Reaper leader who “marked” Maggie in Season 10. “And that actor, Ritchie Coster, that played him is really good. So there’s an intensity that’s almost like the hand of God has put into him. It’s very Boondock Saints, to be honest. You just can’t stop him. And the group that he has is very good at what they do.”

The Reapers attacked to start “Hunted,” claiming even more victims after killing Roy (C. Thomas Howell). Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) of the Wardens went missing in the attack, and the Reapers murdered Cole (James Devoti) and Duncan (Marcus Lewis). They are the group that took over Meridian. In “Acheron: Part 1,” Maggie reveals the Reapers commandeered Meridian, where she lived with the Wardens before returning to Alexandria. The community will fall unless the group can take back Meridian and get food and supplies back to Alexandria in time. Many of the Meridians were killed. Along with the deaths of Cole and Duncan, Maggie suffers the loss of Agatha (Laurie Fortier) when she’s eaten alive by walkers fleeing the Reapers. Alden was severely injured. Alden (Callan McAuliffe) survives a Reaper attack with Negan’s help, but suffers a gnarly gash to his stomach that leaves him unable to complete the journey to a supply stash in Arbor Hills. Maggie and Negan had to leave Alden behind. Maggie chooses to keep going without the gravely wounded Alden, who calls himself “dead weight” slowing down the mission that could determine whether Alexandria falls. Daryl went after one of the Reapers. Daryl and Dog take off into the woods after a Reaper, a hunt that continues in the opening minutes of “Rendition.”

The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.