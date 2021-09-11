Pope Invokes the Wrath of God on The Walking Dead

https://youtu.be/XtbEOW-mhjk

“God is angry. I’m angry. Make them feel our wrath,” seethes Pope (Ritchie Coster) when stepping out of the shadows on The Walking Dead. The leader of the Reapers who “marked” Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in Season 10, Pope makes his Walking Dead debut when Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog see a familiar face and get taken to Meridian in “Rendition.” Sunday’s Season 11 Episode 4, now streaming early on AMC+, unmasks the Reapers as Coster (True Detective, Happy!, The Flight Attendant) and his elite squad of killers put Daryl to the ultimate test.

In the teaser trailer for Sunday’s new episode above, see what happens when Daryl reconnects with an old friend before coming face-to-face with Pope and the Reapers in “Rendition.”

“There’s a very Blackwater sort of vibe to that group. They’re very professional. They know how to kill,” Reedus previously told Entertainment Weekly about the scary Season 11 villains hunting Maggie and friends. “They know how to take care of themselves. They have a certain tactical skill set that we’ve never come across before. So they’re used to pain, they’re used to fighting through it.”

It’s in the extended Season 10 episode “Home Sweet Home” where a Reaper sniper (Mike Whinnet) name-drops the cross commando, telling Maggie after a failed attempt on her life: “Pope marked you.”

“There’s a leader of that group, a guy named Pope who was mentioned in the little mini-episodes we did during COVID. And that guy is a really good character,” continued Reedus. “And that actor, Ritchie Coster, that played him is really good. So there’s an intensity that’s almost like the hand of God has put into him. It’s very Boondock Saints, to be honest. You just can’t stop him. And the group that he has is very good at what they do.”

“Rendition” is now streaming on AMC+ ahead of its Sunday, September 12 airing at 9/8c on AMC.

The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.