The Walking Dead Issues Rare Spoiler Warning for Sunday’s Episode

The Walking Dead is warning of spoilers on social media now that Sunday's new episode, "Find Me," is available to watch early on AMC+. Part of the six bonus episodes extending Season 10, which returned last week with a horrific homecoming for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller), "Find Me" flashes back to the six years Daryl (Norman Reedus) spent away from the group after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared. When Daryl's dogged determination to find Rick brings him to a cabin in the woods, he encounters the reclusive Leah (Lynn Collins) and meets a new four-legged friend.

Ahead of the episode's television premiere on AMC, social media accounts for AMC+ and The Walking Dead are urging early watchers to avoid spoiling "Find Me" with the hashtag #TWDSpoiler. No such warning was issued for "Home Sweet Home," last Sunday's Season 10C premiere that released on February 21 on AMC+, one week before its linear premiere on AMC.

"[Daryl and Leah] have a very complex situation that arises after they meet," showrunner Angela Kang teased during The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special. "So we wanted to tell this story from Daryl's past, and I don't want to say too much more, but let people kind of see how it unfolds between them."

Along with Daryl's search for Rick and the reveal of Dog's origin story, "Find Me" explores the fallout between Daryl and best friend Carol (Melissa McBride) in the aftermath of her vendetta against the since-slain Alpha (Samantha Morton).

"He definitely blames [Carol] for that but always thinks, 'I bet I could have done something to stop it.' He's that type of a guy that, 'If I'd just went a little extra inch, maybe I could have stopped it,'" Reedus recently told the NY Daily News about the still-missing Connie (Lauren Ridloff). "He just doesn't give up, that guy. So, it's definitely her fault, but there's a little bit of blame somewhere in there, which is also super sad."

"Find Me" is now streaming early exclusively on AMC+ and premieres on Sunday, March 7, on AMC.

"Find Me" is now streaming early exclusively on AMC+ and premieres on Sunday, March 7, on AMC.