The Walking Dead: Daryl Tries to Find Rick Grimes in Episode 1018 Preview

Daryl (Norman Reedus) has dogged determination to find the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in a preview for The Walking Dead episode 1018, "Find Me." Part of the six new bonus episodes extending Season 10, an adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when the discovery of an old cabin takes Daryl back to the six years he spent away from the group after Rick's unexplainable disappearance. Rick was presumed killed (but secretly survived) in a bridge explosion in Season 9 episode "What Comes After," and in the aftermath, Daryl's steadfast search for a body brings him across a new pair of companions.

"Find Me" will reveal the story behind Daryl's dog — named Dog — and pit Daryl against the "formidable" Leah (Lynn Collins).

"[Daryl and Leah] have a very complex situation that arises after they meet," showrunner Angela Kang teased during The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special. "So we wanted to tell this story from Daryl's past, and I don't want to say too much more, but let people kind of see how it unfolds between them."

Part flashback, part present-day story, the episode will air out some season-long issues between Daryl and Carol in the aftermath of the Whisperer War. Carol's vendetta against Alpha (Samantha Morton) almost killed Connie (Lauren Ridloff) — who is still missing but alive, unbeknownst to Daryl and Carol — and the rift between the best friends will widen by the episode's end.

"He definitely blames [Carol] for that but always thinks, 'I bet I could have done something to stop it.' He's that type of a guy that, 'If I'd just went a little extra inch, maybe I could have stopped it,'" Reedus told the NY Daily News about Connie's disappearance. "He just doesn't give up, that guy. So, it's definitely her fault, but there's a little bit of blame somewhere in there, which is also super sad."

McBride added Carol believes she's "justified for what she did and realized that there were consequences and she's just determined to make things okay somehow, some way."

As for Rick — whose exact whereabouts are unknown, except for the knowledge he was shuttled away aboard a helicopter piloted by the Civic Republic Military — Lincoln will return when the still-untitled Walking Dead feature film begins shooting in the spring.

New episodes of The Walking Dead extended Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.