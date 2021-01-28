The Watch Has to Hold the Line Against a "Super Guild" in an All-New Clip (Exclusive)

✖

In their tenure in The City Watch, our "heroes" have had to square off against a number of threats, but in this week's new episode, it seems as though some of the city's most unsavory groups will be uniting, posing an even bigger threat to the community. As if facing these threats isn't difficult enough, coming up with a name for the new guild also proves somewhat difficult, as evidenced in the above clip. Check out an exclusive look at the upcoming episode of The Watch above before the new episode premieres on BBC America on Sunday, January 31st at 8 p.m. ET.

In the upcoming episode, "In the race against Carcer for the second mystical artifact, Cheery, Angua, and Carrot venture into the Mines of Tak. Cheery must confront the darkness in her past. Vimes and Sybil defend the besieged Watch House from Doctor Cruces and her Assassins."

The Watch follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards, and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. From lead writer and executive producer Simon Allen (The Musketeers), the modern and inclusive series is inspired by the characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett’s famous “Discworld” novels, including the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes (Richard Dormer, Game of Thrones), the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi, I May Destroy You), the naïve but heroic Carrot (Adam Hugill,1917), the mysterious Angua (Marama Corlett, Blood Drive) and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent, Don’t Forget the Driver) together with The Watch’s own idiosyncratic depiction of Death (Wendell Pierce, The Wire). The series also stars Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree) as Carcer Dun, a figure from Vimes’ past, and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) voices Wayne, a talking sword.

"The Watch has been startlingly reimagined for television by writer Simon Allen, while still cleaving to the humor, heart, and ingenuity of Terry Pratchett's incomparably original work," BBC America president Sarah Barnett shared in a statement when announcing the series. "BBC America embraces what's fresh and exhilarating in TV; we believe The Watch will astonish audiences."

Tune in to the new episode of The Watch this Sunday, January 31st at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.

Will you be tuning in to the new episode? Let us know in the comments below!