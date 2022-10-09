The Wheel of Time Season 2 Sneak Peek Released

The second season of Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time doesn't yet have a release date, but thanks to a brand-new sneak peak, fans are getting a first look at what's to come when the series returns. Released at New York Comic Con, the teaser trailer hints at an exciting — if not foreboding — season to come. "We didn't defeat the Dark One. We set his strongest Lieutenant free," Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) says in the teaser. "He may be waking the Forsaken." You can check the teaser out for yourself below.

This teaser is the biggest update on the second season of The Wheel of Time fans have gotten since San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year when a behind-the-scenes look was shared. The second season of The Wheel of Time officially wrapped filming back in May. The series is based on the bestselling book series by Robert Jordan and stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Zoe Robins, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, and Barney Harris. The story was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Other executive producers include Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Mike Weber, Ted Field, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz. Pike also serves as a producer on the series.

Prime Video debuted the first season of The Wheel of Time last fall and saw Moiraine (Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai looking for the Dragon Reborn, a prophesied savior or destroyer of humanity. Over the season, Moiraine encountered a group of young men and women and travelled halfway across the world as they were pursued by forces of darkness.

The Wheel of Time has already been renewed for a third season, with the third season set to follow the book The Shadow Rising, something Judkins referred to as his favorite in the series.

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time," Judkins said in a press release announcing the third season. "The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

Are you excited for the second season of The Wheel of Time? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!