Wheel of Time Season 2 Adds Harry Potter Star Katie Leung

Katie Leung, best known for her role as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film franchise, will reportedly join the cast of Amazon’s Wheel of Time series for the show’s second season. Redditor MolochDhalgren spotted late last week that Leung’s resume had been updated on her agency’s website, indicating that the actor will portray Yasicca Cellaech, who never actually appeared in the original books. Whether her appearance will be significant, or a simple cameo in a flashback, is anybody’s guess at this stage. Yassica’s is one of a number of names in the book series that was based on the names of readers of the series.

The character was an offscreen presence — so much so that her whole identity in the books can be summed-up by the quote (and its explanation) on her Wiki page:

“So long as we do not depend on the facts entirely, incomplete knowledge is better than complete ignorance,” Egwene al’Vere says this sentence to Saerin Asnobar, who recognizes it as a quote from Yasicca.

There has been no official word on Leung’s casting, either from her agency or from Amazon. The report has picked up some additional steam after being picked up by the WoTTVSeries fan-made Twitter account. They seem hopeful that this coming weekend’s JordanCon — a convention dedicated to the works of author Robert Jordan, who created the series — will yield some additional news on the TV front.

The Wheel of Time is a 14-book fantasy epic set in a world where magic exists but can only be harnassed by women. The first book in the series, The Eye of the World, was published in 1990. The series concluded in 2013 with the final three installments – The Gathering Storm, Towers of Midnight, and A Memory of Light – being completed by fan and fantasy author Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s death in 2007.

You can check out the series’ official synopsis below:

“The fantasy epic is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. Moiraine believes that one of them might be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it. The series draws on numerous elements of European and Asian culture and philosophy, most notably the cyclical nature of time found in Buddhism and Hinduism.”