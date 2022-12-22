The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Responds to SNL Parody

Jennifer Coolidge has absolutely become a household name, between decades of starring in beloved films and a now-award-winning tenure on The White Lotus. The actress' mannerisms and energy have become so specific that they're almost instantly recognizable — something that the recent holiday episode of Saturday Night Live decided to play with, through a sketch of cast member Chloe Fineman impersonating Coolidge reacting to a string of holiday-related things. In a post on her Instagram, Coolidge reacted to the sketch, and praised Fineman's portrayal of her.

"Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!! Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!! ❤️💕💕❤️💕💕💋🎷🎷"

Who stars in The White Lotus Season 2?

Season 2 of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who reprise their roles as Tanya and Greg from the first season. New cast members include Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood. White executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Will there be Season 3 of The White Lotus?

While The White Lotus has yet to be renewed for a third season, these initial viewership numbers for Season 2 are definitely a good sign that it could happen. As White revealed, he already has plans in the works for a third season — although it remains to be seen if Coolidge will be a part of that, given the way that Season 2 shook out.

"We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it's hard to think about the next race," White told Deadline. "But if we did, I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

"Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, 'I can't go to Italy without Jennifer.' And maybe that's still the case," White continued. "Like, maybe you can't go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we've worked with so far, so it's just kind of like who's available."

