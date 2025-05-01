The Simpsons Writer Shares Never Before Seen Scenes From One of Its Biggest Episodes

The Simpsons hasn’t just been running for thirty-six seasons, but Springfield’s finest are set to run until at least season forty. While the upcoming fortieth season isn’t billed as the final entry for the Springfield family, continuing past that future season would be an unbelievable feat. Even with Springfield looking to the future, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t news for The Simpsons coming from the past. An early writer for the longest-running North American animated series has shared some never-before-seen scenes from The Simpsons, focusing on the season three episode that saw Homer picking up a bat and joining some of baseball’s finest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Homer At The Bat was the seventeenth episode of The Simpsons, seeing Mr. Burns bringing in “ringers” to make sure that the Nuclear Power Plant’s softball team would reign supreme. While many of the plant’s players were nixed, Homer remained a part of the team as he was joined by the likes of Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Darryl Strawberry, and many more. All the amazing baseball players would lend their voices to the series though they didn’t all make it out of the episode unscathed. The Simpsons’ writer John Swartzwelder shared behind-the-scenes looks at the recording sessions for Homer At The Bat and the baseball players who helped bring it to life.

The Recording Of Homer At The Bat

Sometime in the summer of 1991, Jeff Martin and I stopped by a studio in Hollywood to record a couple of Boston Red Sox for their parts in Homer At The Bat. Here we are with pitcher/actor Roger Clemens.

(Is show business great or what?) pic.twitter.com/BDUiC6BIqU — John Swartzwelder (@JJSwartzwelder) April 30, 2025

The Recording Of Homer At The Bat #2

1991 – Jeff Martin and I take time off to record future Hall of Famer Wade Boggs for his epic bar room fight with Barney in Homer at the Bat.

(Is there any business like show business? I don't think so.)@TheSimpsons @baseballhall pic.twitter.com/NpIJwovdER — John Swartzwelder (@JJSwartzwelder) April 30, 2025

The Recording Of Homer At The Bat

Summer 1991 – Yankee stars Steve Sax (in his new Simpsons show jacket) and Don Mattingly (no sideburns) arrive at the Simpsons to record their memorable parts in Homer at the Bat.

(Looks like they got to meet old Bart himself too.)@TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/W2s7XZmZaY — John Swartzwelder (@JJSwartzwelder) April 30, 2025

The Simpsons At The Bat

Disney

Homer At The Bat first aired in 1992, meaning that it has been over thirty years since this pinnacle installment saw Homer Simpson teaming up with the movers and shakers of the MLB at the time. While Homer was never destined to become a major league baseball player, this was most certainly the next best thing and remains a classic episode for the animated series. The episode itself helped lead the way for far more guest stars from the sports world appearing decades following this third-season entry.

Ironically enough, for those who might not know, this episode helped save lives. Specifically, there is a scene in the episode that sees Homer choking on a donut wherein Lenny performs the Heimlich maneuver on him, saving his life. That same year, Simpsons fans Chris Bencze saved his brother by performing the maneuver, which he had learned from the animated series. It just goes to show the massive influence that Springfield has had on the world in recent years.

The Simpsons’ Present

Despite having thirty-six seasons under its belt, The Simpsons is still throwing fans for a loop with some big reveals. In fact, a recent episode hinted at a relationship between Bart’s classmates, Martin and Lewis, who point out their status thanks to a nod from Abe Simpson, Homer’s dear old dad. As the thirty-sixth season continues, we fully expect more Springfield surprises to be unearthed.

Want to see what the future has in store for Springfield’s finest family? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on The Simpsons and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.