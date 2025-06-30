New The Amazing World of Gumball Series Debuts Opening Ahead of Premiere

The Amazing World of Gumball is coming back with a brand new series to pick up from where the original left off seven years ago, and now fans have gotten the first look at the new opening for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball ahead of its premiere. Seven years after the original series ended its run with Cartoon Network, the Watterson Family is going to be making their return to screens with a brand new series continuing the story. But it’s going to have a big facelift for this new era with the debut of a brand new series title.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be making its debut in the United States later this Summer with Hulu, but fans in international territories will be watching the new episodes through Cartoon Network. Now an international release date has been set as Cartoon Network fans will be able to watch the new series beginning on October 6th. To celebrate the confirmation of its international release date, you can check out the new opening for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball and new poster for the series below.

What to Know for Gumball’s Comeback

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 28th for fans in the United States, and October 6th with Cartoon Network and HBO Max across EMEA, Latin America and APAC. Original series creator Ben Bocquelet returns for this new series as creator and executive producer for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain will serve as executive producers and series directors, Xav Clarke will be the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. It’s being treated as a full continuation of the original series too, so fans can hope to see that big cliffhanger resolved soon enough.

The voice cast for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball includes both returning stars and new additions for the new era. Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell will be returning from the previous series as the voices of Nicole and Richard Watterson, respectively, with new additions including Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais. The extended voice cast has yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication, however, so it’s currently unclear who else has returned or been recast.

What Is The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball About?

As for what to expect from the new series, Hulu and Cartoon Network tease The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball ahead of its debut, “Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!”

Previous teases about the new episodes revealed that The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball would be addressing the massive cliffhanger left over from the final episode of the original series, and that fans would be learning more about the mysterious void. So if the new series can bring back the energy fans loved about the original while continuing its overarching story, this revival is going to be a very successful one. It’s just a matter of seeing whether or not it can stick the landing.