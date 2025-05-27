The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Star Shares Cute Behind the Scenes Look

The Amazing World of Gumball is coming back with a brand new series later this year, and one of the new stars behind it all has shared an adorable look behind the scenes at bringing The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball to life. The Amazing World of Gumball came to an end with Cartoon Network seven years ago, but a few years back it was officially announced that the series was working on new episodes. This turned out to not just be a whole new season of the series, but a brand new series making its streaming debut later this year.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a brand new series picking up right from where the original series left off, and it will be introducing two new stars at the center of it all with Alkaio Thiele taking over as the new voice of Gumball, and Hero Hunter as Gumball’s younger brother Darwin. To help celebrate the debut of the first look at this new series, Darwin’s new voice actor Hero Hunter took to Instagram to share an adorable look behind the scenes of the teaser. Check it out:

When Does The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Come Out?

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is currently scheduled to release later this year, but has yet to reveal a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. Original series creator Ben Bocquelet returns for this new series as creator and executive producer for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain will serve as executive producers and series directors, Xav Clarke will be the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. Working as a Season 7 of The Amazing World of Gumball, it’s going to be a great place to jump in for the first time if you missed out on the original series too.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be exclusively streaming with Hulu or Hulu on Disney+ for fans in the United States, and will be launching with Cartoon Network internationally. It’s yet to be revealed if whether or not it will be premiering with Cartoon Network in the United States, but it’s likely going to be streaming exclusively for fans in the region for a good while. Hulu is also where you can catch up with all six seasons of The Amazing World of Gumball in the meantime.

What’s New for Gumball in Season 7?

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will also be introducing Kinza Syed Khan as the voice of their younger sister Anais alongsie Alkaio Thiele as Gumball and Hero Hunter as Darwin. But Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell will be returning from the previous seasons as the voices of their mother Nicole and father Richard, respectively. As for what to expect from the new series, Hulu and Cartoon Network have dropped the first synopsis for ahead of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball‘s debut:

“Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!”

