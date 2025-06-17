The Amazing World of Gumball Reveals Release Date for New Series (& It’s Coming Soon)

The Amazing World of Gumball is coming back for a brand new series seven years after the original series came to its end with Cartoon Network, and now a release date has finally been set for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. The massively popular Cartoon Network series first announced it was working on a new season of episodes a few years ago, but earlier this Spring it was surprisingly confirmed that this new season is being treated as a whole new series instead with a new title to boot. But it’s going to be bringing back much of the original creative team behind the original.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be picking up from where its original six season series left off all those years ago with brand new episodes bringing Gumball and Darwin back to screens along with the rest of their wacky town. Hulu has officially dropped a new poster for the upcoming series, and has confirmed that it will be streaming with the service on July 28th. To celebrate the announcement of its very close release date, you can check out the new poster below.

When Does The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Come Out?

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 28th for fans in the United States. Original series creator Ben Bocquelet returns for this new series as creator and executive producer for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain will serve as executive producers and series directors, Xav Clarke will be the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. This new series is being treated as a Season 7 of The Amazing World of Gumball thus far, so fans can expect to see some of the lingering cliffhangers from the original series addressed in some surprising ways.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be airing on Cartoon Network in international territories, but it’s yet to be revealed if it will be the same case for the United States. As for the voice cast confirmed thus far, Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell will be returning from the previous series as the voices of Nicole and Richard Watterson, respectively, but new additions to the franchise include Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais.

What Is the New Gumball Series About?

As for what to expect from the new series, Hulu and Cartoon Network have dropped the first synopsis for ahead of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball‘s debut, “Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!”

Hulu has been bringing back some major animated series in the last few years to big success with fans like Futurama, and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is most likely going to continue that hot streak. Adult animation fans will be getting to see yet another revival later this Summer with the upcoming return of King of the Hill (which is coming back for Season 14) too, so Hulu is going to have a very strong animated library when the year is all said and done.