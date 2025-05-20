The Amazing World of Gumball’s New Series Reveals Streaming Home, New Voice Cast

The Amazing World of Gumball is coming back for a new series seven years after the original series came to an end, and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has revealed its new actors behind the main duo and surprising streaming home. The Amazing World of Gumball left fans on a major cliffhanger with the end of Season 6 on Cartoon Network back in 2019, but thankfully has announced that a new season of the show has been in the works in the years since. This new season has turned out to be a brand new series, and is finally hitting our screens later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a brand new take on The Amazing World of Gumball that will be continuing from the events of the original series, and is bringing back the original series creator for this new ride. But there are some changes to the series ahead of these new episodes along with the new title too. The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has announced that it will be exclusively streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for fans in the United States, and will be airing on international Cartoon Network channels. Which is a huge shift from how The Amazing World of Gumball released.

Play video

Where to Watch The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

It’s yet to be revealed whether or not Cartoon Network fans in the United States will see the show make it to broadcast, but the exclusive deal with Hulu likely means that it’s only going to be available for streaming with the platform. The first six seasons of The Amazing World of Gumball are currently only available to stream with Hulu as of the time of this publication, so it does make sense for this new batch of episodes to be available for the platform. But it’s still a surprising move for fans who had assumed it would stream with HBO Max much like Cartoon Network’s other new hits like Iyanu (which has just been renewed for Season 2 and new movies).

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball also revealed its new voice cast for the Watterson family as well. Alkaio Thiele will be taking over as the new voice of Gumball, and Hero Hunter is joining the series as Gumball’s younger brother Darwin. Kinza Syed Khan is also joining the animated series as the new voice of their younger sister Anais, but Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell will be returning from the previous seasons as the voices of their mother Nicole and father Richard, respectively.

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

When Does New Gumball Come Out?

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is currently scheduled to release later this year, but has yet to reveal a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. Original series creator Ben Bocquelet returns for this new series as creator and executive producer for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain will serve as executive producers and series directors, Xav Clarke will be the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball teases its new episodes as such, “Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!”