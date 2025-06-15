Cartoon Network’s Biggest Creators Are Uniting for New Adult Swim Show

Adult Swim had a lot to show off during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this past week, and one of the biggest new projects now in the work is uniting some of Cartoon Network’s most famed creators for a one of a kind special for Adult Swim. Warner Bros. Animation took to the festival this past week to show off more of their new animated projects now in the works, and naturally that was the case for Adult Swim and Cartoon Network as well. Not only did they show off new looks and updates for previously announced works, but they had plenty of big surprises too.

Adult Swim also had a ton of new projects announced during Annecy, and one of the biggest is a mysterious new special dubbed The Elephant. This new special will be uniting Cartoon Network famed creators like Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe and its new sequel, Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars), Ian Jones-Quartey (O.K. KO! Let’s Be Heroes), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time) and Patrick McHale (Over the Garden Wall) for The Elephant, a special where even each of the creators don’t even know what the others is doing for it.

What Is The Elephant?

As Adult Swim teases in a press release detailing more about their Annecy International Animation Film Festival announcement, The Elephant is teased as a “one-of-a-kind animated event so mysterious, even they don’t know what it’s about.” Each creative team is responsible for one of three acts of the new special without any idea of what the others are doing for it. Sugar and Jones-Quartey will be working as a duo, while McHale and Ward will be overseeing their own separate parts of the special that will then merge into a single surprise story when it’s all put together.

Jack Pendarvis and Kent Osborne will be helping to guide the three segments for The Elephant, which will be produced by Titmouse for Adult Swim. The special will also release with a behind-the-scenes documentary to showcase the kind of wild environment these creators will be pulling all of this together under. It’s such an experimental showcase that Adult Swim doesn’t have any kind of material to reveal just yet, and will likely continue to be a mystery until we get closer to its release. As for when it’s scheduled to premiere, Adult Swim has set a 2026 release window for The Elephant thus far.

What Else Did Adult Swim Announce During Annecy?

Adult Swim had a lot to show off during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year too. Not only did they announce this new The Elephant project, but they also confirmed returns of major series like Smiling Friends (which has been renewed for two more seasons ahead of the third season’s premiere later this Fall). Ninja Kamui, despite ending divisively with fans, has also been picked up for another two seasons (but a release window has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication).

Adult Swim also revealed the first look at both previously announced projects like Women Wearing Shoulder Pads (which is scheduled to debut on August 17th), and Heist Safari, the next major animated series in development from Genndy Tartakovsky. Speaking of that creator, the third season of Primal was also revealed to be releasing some time in 2026. Also, there’s a brand new half-hour animated comedy series coming from series creators Hugh Davidson, Rachel Ramras, and Larry Dorf titled Keeping Up With the Joneses, about a family living next to the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to.