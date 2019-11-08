Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Is Set to Co-Write and Direct New Pilot for FX

Taika Waititi is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s busiest people! The director’s latest film, Jojo Rabbit, recently hit theaters and sees Waititi in front of the camera as well as behind. He’s also set to helm the upcoming Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, but not before tackling Next Goal Wins, which will be a narrative adaptation of the documentary of the same name. He also directed the season finale of the upcoming Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, in which he also voices the character IG-11. If you think that’s enough for one person’s plate, you’re mistaken, because Discussing Film recently broke the news that Waititi is set to co-write, direct, and executive produce a pilot for FX. The new show is titled Reservation Dogs and “will follow four teenagers in a Native American housing project in Oklahoma who commit petty crimes.” Waititi recently took to Instagram to share the news:

“Indigenous stories by indigenous film makers. Getting to create a story told through a native lens with my old friend @sterlinharjo makes this whole journey worthwhile. Mauri ora! #RezDogz,” he wrote.

Waititi is co-creating the project with Sterlin Harjo, who has previously helmed three films and a feature documentary that were all “set in his home state of Oklahoma and concerned primarily with Native American people.”

If you’re concerned as to where all of this work leaves Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi already confirmed that the script was completed last month.

“I’ve written it,” the director told Yahoo.

Thor: Love and Tunder will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as the titular character. Not only will this be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, who will get to embrace her character’s LGBTQ side.

Jojo Rabbit is now playing in theaters, Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on November 12th, Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021, and Next Goal Wins does not yet have a release date.