One of Prime Videos First Original Shows Just Dropped on a Rival Streaming Service

It’s not often you see a streaming service license out its original shows to one of its biggest rivals. Some show and movies from streamers have been given stints on free, ad-supported services like Tubi, and HBO cable originals have been added to services that aren’t HBO Max, but titles produced specifically for a paid subscription streamers rarely ever end up on a competitor’s lineup. There are exceptions to every rule, though, and one such exception arrived this week in the form of an Amazon original series landing to Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Thursday morning, Netflix added all three seasons of crime drama Sneaky Pete to its streaming lineup in the United States. Sneaky Pete, if you’re not familiar, was one of the very first drama originals to come from Amazon’s Prime Video service. Co-created by House creator David Shore and Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, Sneaky Pete premiered on Prime Video in 2015. The streamer aired the pilot episode on its own that year and then ordered it to series, with the rest of the first season debuting in 2017. The show ran for two more seasons and was eventually cancelled in 2019.

Play video

Sneaky Pete being added to Netflix’s lineup gives the streamer it’s first crack at an Amazon original program. It also gives a show like Sneaky Pete the opportunity to land its biggest audience to-date. Prime Video has become a massive force in streaming but that wasn’t exactly the case when Sneaky Pete first premiered.

Giovanni Ribisi stars in Sneaky Pete as a recently released convict named Marius Josipović. In order to avoid the troubles that chase him from his life prior to incarceration, Marius takes over the identity of his still-imprisoned cellmate, Pete Murphy. In addition to co-creating the series, Bryan Cranston appears in the first season as the terrifying gangster Marius is trying to run from.

New on Netflix This Month

Netflix is on a hot streak this month, with Sneaky Pete‘s arrival on Thursday marking the third consecutive day of popular additions. Tuesday saw two seasons of hit romance drama Sullivan’s Crossing come to Netflix, followed by the arrival of Mad Max: Fury Road on Wednesday.

All of these additions come on the heels of Netflix’s big wave of arrivals at the start of the month. The first day of July saw Netflix add dozens of titles, including Happy Gilmore, Mission: Impossible, and The Karate Kid.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July 1st additions below.

17 Again

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Annie (1982)

Blades of Glory

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

Coneheads

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Good Burger

Grown Ups

Happy Gilmore

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Night at the Roxbury

The Notebook

Old School

The Other Guys

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Road Trip

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

Tommy Boy

V for Vendetta

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Zoolander

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY