Prime Video Channel Subscriptions Are Only $1 Per Month For Prime Day

Prime Day isn’t just about deals on AirPods and vacuums. It also includes one of the best streaming deals of the year. Until Prime Day ends on July 11th, Prime members can get dozens of streaming subscriptions for only 99 cents per month for 2 months including Starz, AMC+, Crunchyroll, Paramount+, and MGM+. You can also get two months of Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month for 2 months, which is 50% off the standard price.
Two months is plenty of time to get caught up on hit shows and movies that are streaming on the platform. allowing you to kick the tires before deciding if you want to continue with a subscription. Naturally, you can cancel shortly before the end of the two month period to avoid the full monthly charge moving forward. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the streaming platforms on the 99 cent tier, along with examples of some of their top streaming content.
Prime Video Channels Prime Day 2025 Deal: $0.99 per month for 2 months / Apple TV+ $4.99 per month for 2 months (Prime Members Only)
Apple TV+ $4.99 Per Month for 2 Months Prime Day Streaming Deal:
- Apple TV+ / The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, Fountain of Youth (F1 is expected to arrive on the platform in the coming months, but probably not within the window of this deal.)
99 Cents Per Month for 2 months Prime Day Streaming Deal:
- Acorn TV / Mystery Road, Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Red Joan
- ALLBLK / Wicked City, A House Divided, Double Cross
- AMC+ / The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Dark Winds, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Nautilus
- BET+ / Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, All the Queen’s Men, Carl Weber’s The Family Business
- BritBox / Downton Abbey, Luther
- Cinemax / C.B. Strike, Banshee
- Crunchyroll Mega Fan / Spy x Family, Demon Slayer, Akira
- Gaia / The Phenomenon, Ancient Civilizations, Sirius
- Great American Pure Flix / The Chosen, Heartland, Vindication
- The Great Courses Signature Collection / God against the Gods: The History of Monotheism and Polytheism, The Other Side of History: Daily Life in the Ancient World, What America’s Founders Learned from Antiquity
- Hallmark+ / Good Witch, Chesapeake Shores
- HIDIVE / Akiba Maid War, Princess Tutu
- History Vault / The Toys That Built America, Life After People
- Hopster Learning / Numberblocks, Alphablocks, Masha and the Bear
- Lifetime Movie Club / The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, Big Driver
- MGM+ / Sonic the Hedgehog 3, From
- MHz Choice / Petra, Murder by the Lake
- MovieSphere+ / Inglourious Basterds, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Dirty Dancing
- Paramount+ Premium / Criminal Minds, NCIS, The Chi
- PBS Documentaries / The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague, History of the Ancient World: A Global Perspective, The Story of Medieval England: From King Arthur to the Tudor Conquest
- PBS Kids / Numberblocks, Alphablocks, Pocoyo
- PBS Masterpiece / Downton Abbey, All Creatures Great and Small, Poldark
- Ryan & Friends Plus / Ryan’s World, Smarter Every Day, Mark Rober
- Starz / Power Book II: Ghost, Outlander, P-Valley
- UP Faith & Family / Heartland, The Chosen, Vindication
- ViX Premium / La Casa de los Famosos, El Juego de las Llaves, María la del Barrio