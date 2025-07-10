Prime Video Channel Subscriptions Are Only $1 Per Month For Prime Day

Prime Day isn’t just about deals on AirPods and vacuums. It also includes one of the best streaming deals of the year. Until Prime Day ends on July 11th, Prime members can get dozens of streaming subscriptions for only 99 cents per month for 2 months including Starz, AMC+, Crunchyroll, Paramount+, and MGM+. You can also get two months of Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month for 2 months, which is 50% off the standard price.

Two months is plenty of time to get caught up on hit shows and movies that are streaming on the platform. allowing you to kick the tires before deciding if you want to continue with a subscription. Naturally, you can cancel shortly before the end of the two month period to avoid the full monthly charge moving forward. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the streaming platforms on the 99 cent tier, along with examples of some of their top streaming content.

Prime Video Channels Prime Day 2025 Deal: $0.99 per month for 2 months / Apple TV+ $4.99 per month for 2 months (Prime Members Only) Subscribe on Amazon

Apple TV+ $4.99 Per Month for 2 Months Prime Day Streaming Deal:

Apple TV+ / The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, Fountain of Youth (F1 is expected to arrive on the platform in the coming months, but probably not within the window of this deal.)

99 Cents Per Month for 2 months Prime Day Streaming Deal: