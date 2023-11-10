3 Body Problem Reveals First Clip and Teaser Art

Netflix has revealed the first clip and some teaser art from 3 Body Problem. The streamer debuted the first looks at what the adaptation of Liu Cixin's beloved science fiction story as a part of Netflix Geeked Week. Excited fans are going to have to wait for a while to get the full thing onto their screens as 3 Body Problem really takes off next year. HBO's Game of Thrones creatives, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are at the helm for the adaptation. With a series like 3 Body Problem, there are going to be a lot of eyes on Netflix to see what the team can accomplish in bringing these books to life. Check out the first clip and more yourself down below!

Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming series: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

3 Body Problem Star Supports Game of Thrones Creators

A lot of folks out there raised their eyebrows when Dvid Benioff and D.B. Weiss managed to snag 3 Body Problem as one of their projects. Liu Cixin's books are widely-regarded as some fo the best science fiction in recent memory. Early 2024 will bring viewers a chance to judge for themselves. Alan Cunningham has worked with the two creators on Game of Thrones, and he's saying they're up to the task.

"Oh, listen, it's always the quality of the writing and these guys, it's some of the best writing I've ever come across in my life," Cunningham previously told Collider. "And this is also saying I spent a year and a half with the Royal Shakespeare Company. I've done Shakespeare on stage. These boys are absolutely extraordinary, the words they put in an actor's mouth."

He added, "To tell you the truth, I haven't told anybody else, I was in serious talks for another project and obviously the boys found out about it, and I got a phone call from David and Dan, they just said, 'You're not doing that. You're coming with us.' I didn't even know what the project was, and I just said, 'Yeah, okay. I'll tell the other crowd now.' It could have been a day's work on the other thing, but when those two call, you run to the clarion call."

3 Body Problem Author Completely On-Board

Back when the series got announced in 2020, some science fiction fans were worried that the original author would not be involved in any way shape or form. But, the Netflix team has Liu Cixin's full blessing to really go for it.

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

