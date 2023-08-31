Throg Goes Where You Go With This Shoulder Sitter Plush

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Throg was a man named Simon Walterson until a witch turned him into a frog named Puddlegulp. One thing lead to another (as they often do in Marvel Comics), and Puddlegulp was given the powers of Thor. The mighty Throg, aka the Frog of Thunder, was born. Now he's looking for his own Asgard, and you shoulder looks like the perfect spot.

That's right – Throg can be your constant companion and protector thanks to this 6.25-inch plush, which can be affixed to your shoulder via a magnetic disc that's placed under your shirt. He comes with a red cape, winged helmet and, of course, the mighty hammer Frogjolnir. You can order one right here at shopDisney for $22.99 while they last.

You might recall that Throg made a cameo appearance in the first season of Loki on Disney+. This is a good segue into our next new shopDisney drop, which is the TVA Badge and Time Stick Set. Based on the weapon used by the Time Variance Authority in the show, the replica features light and sound effects, an impact sensor, and dimmer switch along with an enamel Time Variance Authority badge. You can order one here at shopDisney for $99.99.

Finally, this Spider-Man Nanotech Web-Shooters set launched at shopDisney for $99.99. Two shooters are included with features that include lights, sound effects, and the ability to project Spider-Man symbols onto any surface.

What happens in in Loki Season 2?

Here's how Marvel Studios describes Loki Season 2: "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Who will show up in Loki Season 2?

Loki season 2 fetaures Tom Hiddleston as the fan-favorite God of Mischief, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Sophia di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Ke Huy Quan as a mysterious TVA Tech Agent and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror or a variant of the character. Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice also star. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight) are on board as executive producers after the exit of Kate Herron annd Michael Waldron and they also direct episodes of the second season of Loki. Eric Martin (Rick and Morty) serves as head writer, replacing Waldron with the latter taking just an executive producer role.

Loki Season 2 hits Disney+ on October 6th.