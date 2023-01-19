Tiger King Fans Debate Whether Carole Baskin's Husband Is Alive
Tiger King fans are debating whether or not Carole Baskin's husband is alive. A social media report and ensuing New York Post article have sparked the arguments on social media. Famously, the Don Lewis missing persons case proved to be at the heart of the Netflix series. Joe Exotic is partially in jail because of the escalating feud between he and Baskin. It's a maddening proposition for one of 2020's biggest pop culture moments to be revealed in this manner years after the fact. Seems like we won't get a definitive answer just yet.
In a previous interview, Baskin told ITV's This Morning that she knew about Lewis' location. The Tiger King star says that the Department of Homeland Security explained how he has been quietly living in Costa Rica.
Is it really surprising that we missed it though?? I watched Tiger King.. laughed at a couple memes.. then never thought about it again lol pic.twitter.com/bIZ7fEevCM— Forrest Miller (@AlwaysFlacko) January 19, 2023
"They said my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica," Baskin explained back then. "And yet all of this drama has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is… I didn't think he was capable of supporting himself. He took about a million dollars down to Costa Rica, I had agreed to let him do that so he could prove to himself that he could make a living."
Do you think he's alive? Let us know down in the comments!
Remember when Netflix made Tiger King and was more than comfortable heavily implying one of the main subjects of the documentary was a sociopath who murdered her husband and fed his dead body to tigers anyway her husband has been found alive lol— toni collette in mafia mamma stan account (@HarryPhillips15) January 16, 2023
Don Lewis watching Tiger King pic.twitter.com/DYWUyz1HDr— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) January 19, 2023
Wait a damn minute nah! I don’t understand… like did she get on his nerves so bad he faked his death or was this some sh!t they did for that show? And don’t tiger king owe her an apology? Too many questions!!! 🤨 pic.twitter.com/8PiQHphzEf— Ⓜ️anish Life (@ManishLife_Ty) January 19, 2023
Looks like #JoeExotic owes #CarolBaskin an apology 👀
The “Tiger King” star’s missing ex husband Don Lewis was reportedly found alive and well in Costa Rica 🇨🇷
Via @nypost #OsoChattin #News #Culture #TigerKing #Netflix #Alive #CostaRica #Found #Carol #Baskin #Trending pic.twitter.com/eH1QqP8rDh— Oso 🗣 (@OsoChattin) January 19, 2023
the tiger king saga is stupid but i am intrigued. do you think she knew about this and kept silent to keep him safe from getting killed by the mob https://t.co/3wa8A5cU6E— several crackling lizards (@leoloric) January 19, 2023
So Carole Baskin's dead husband is alive in Costa Rica and not buried in that Cat Sanctuary? Homeland Security knows he's there, why do they know?! The Detroit Tigers haven't had a Tiger King night in the ballpark?! WHAT?!— Josh Macuga (@JoshMacuga) January 19, 2023
Tiger King is the strangest gift that just keeps on giving 😂😂 https://t.co/Us0VJubr46— Major Penny (@major_penny) January 19, 2023
In retrospect Tiger King was absolute trash we were all just BORED and locked down— Nice Guy Daniel (@TheSagaofDaniel) January 19, 2023