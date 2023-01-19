Tiger King Fans Debate Whether Carole Baskin's Husband Is Alive

Tiger King fans are debating whether or not Carole Baskin's husband is alive. A social media report and ensuing New York Post article have sparked the arguments on social media. Famously, the Don Lewis missing persons case proved to be at the heart of the Netflix series. Joe Exotic is partially in jail because of the escalating feud between he and Baskin. It's a maddening proposition for one of 2020's biggest pop culture moments to be revealed in this manner years after the fact. Seems like we won't get a definitive answer just yet.

In a previous interview, Baskin told ITV's This Morning that she knew about Lewis' location. The Tiger King star says that the Department of Homeland Security explained how he has been quietly living in Costa Rica.

Is it really surprising that we missed it though?? I watched Tiger King.. laughed at a couple memes.. then never thought about it again lol pic.twitter.com/bIZ7fEevCM — Forrest Miller (@AlwaysFlacko) January 19, 2023

"They said my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica," Baskin explained back then. "And yet all of this drama has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is… I didn't think he was capable of supporting himself. He took about a million dollars down to Costa Rica, I had agreed to let him do that so he could prove to himself that he could make a living."

Do you think he's alive? Let us know down in the comments!