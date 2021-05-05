Tiger King: Joe Exotic's Ex-Husband Claims Their Marriage Was Fake

✖

Tiger King star John Finlay says that his marriage with Joe Exotic was fake. Millions of people became engrossed with the Netflix series over the course of the pandemic. Now, Finlay is saying that the whole marriage was a publicity stunt. He’s also arguing that Exotic took advantage of him during that period due to drug use. The Tiger King star was married to the iconic ringleader and Travis Maldonado during a ceremony that raised a lot of eyebrows during the series. If the goal was to shock some of the viewership, Tiger King exceeded every expectation. But, Finlay’s story illustrates that Exotic really put these people in his orbit through the wringer. (Even if they all stood on sketchy ground in the first place by being a part of these schemes.) Check out what the documentary star told The Sun about the experience.

“My fake wedding didn’t feel right at all. This is a totally different feeling. The fake one was basically a publicity stunt so Joe could get his own reality TV series,” the star explained. “This one was the real thing. I didn’t wear a suit, the only time I’ll do that will be for my funeral. But I wasn’t in a pink shirt either. I wore a button-up black Western shirt, jeans, and my rattlesnake boots.”

When the topic shifted to his current relationship, Finlay sounds happy with his new marriage to a woman named Stormey.

“My wedding was the happiest day of my life… It kept being delayed because of the pandemic, so in the end we said ‘screw it’ and went to the courthouse. I didn’t want cameras there because it was only for us. I’ve never felt this way about anyone before. I had no idea what it is like to marry your rock, your soulmate, the person you spend every minute of the day with… Stormey completes me and we are deeply in love,” he added

Stormey also commented on the situation, “John told me his entire background before we even met, when we were talking over the phone. I still wanted to meet because I only care about who he is now, not who he was then. We’ve both had other relationships but this is the first time it’s real. We’ve dedicated ourselves to each other and our wedding was our special day.”

