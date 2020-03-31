Netflix Top 10: New Ozark Episodes Aren’t Enough to Dethrone Tiger King

It didn’t take long for Netflix‘s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness to become a bonafide hit across the country. In the 10 days since its release on the streaming service, the story of Joe Exotic and the other eccentric big cat owners in the U.S. has become an absolute obsession for fans everywhere, and its popularity isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Tiger King has not only dominated social media since its debut, but it also firmly planted itself at the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 list, where even the most highly-anticipated titles are having trouble taking its throne.

The third season of Ozark arrived on Netflix this past Friday, delivering the show’s first new episodes since 2018. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the Jason Bateman series for quite a while now, and it seemed like the already popular series was going to be the most-watched on Netflix over the course of the weekend. That wasn’t the case.

Tiger King rose to the highest position in the Netflix Top 10 a few days after it was released. It hasn’t moved since then. Of all the originals to arrive on the service over the last week, Ozark seemed like it had the means to top Tiger King in terms of viewership. As we now know, it didn’t.

It’s likely that Tiger King will continue to be a major hit for Netflix, sticking around in the Top 10 for months to come. Look at a show like Love Is Blind. The first season of the reality series concluded ages ago, but it remains one of Netflix’s most-watched programs.

You can check out the official synopsis for Tiger King below.

“Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”

