‘Timeless’ 2-Part Season Finale Set at NBC

In miraculous fashion, Timeless has risen from the dead for a second time. After much begging, pleading and campaigning by both fans and those involved in the show to un-cancel the young sci-fi drama, NBC announced that it will bring back Timeless for a special two-part series finale.

“We’re excited to tell one final chapter to this incredible story,” said Lisa Katz, co-president of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment. “A huge thank you to all — our cast, crew, producers and partners at Sony – who have worked so very hard, and to the fans who kept us on our toes and made sure we did our very best week after week.”

The brief revival is a fitting end for the Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke drama. Viewers — who succeeded in their campaign to revive the show after its season 1 cancellation — were irate (and vocal) after the show was canceled a second time following its low-rated second season.

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing,” said Ryan and Kripke in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to take the lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”

Some kind of series wrap-up has been on the table since the show was canceled again in May, although the odds of snagging a green light were considered low, given the logistics and financial hurdles. Ryan seemed to hammer the final nail into the show’s coffin when he tweeted that a finale movie was looking unlikely due to expired actor deals. Likewise, the show failed to find a new home at other networks or streaming services like Netflix.

Despite the grim outlook, the show’s writers organized a fan-supported campaign to bring back the show, most recently flying a banner behind a plane at San Diego Comic Con to “save Timeless.”

Few specifics are available about the finale, only that its “two-part” status likely means it will run as a two-hour TV movie. NBC also said that it will air some time during the winter holidays, giving “closure to the globetrotting series that has generated incredible viewer passion.”

Fans needn’t worry that their favorite cast members will skip out on the finale; stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcom Barrett, Goran Visnjic, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit are all listed as part of the wrap-up.